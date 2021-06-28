Now, the Senate Republicans have saddled up that same old tired horse. They would have us believe that much of their determined resistance to voting rights legislation is based on states’ rights. This despite the fact that the Constitution clearly grants Congress the authority to alter voting regulations set by states.
It seems entirely appropriate for Congress to step in during this extraordinary period of aggressive activity by state legislatures. Already this year, 17 states have enacted 28 laws that restrict voting access, according to the Brennan Center for Justice.
Like the Civil War, the battle over voting rights could be long and brutal. Let’s hope that future history students hear a story about how the republic was saved again.
Geoffrey Vincent, Arlington