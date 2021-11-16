A Loudoun County school board meeting on Oct. 26 in Ashburn, Va. (Katherine Frey/The Washington Post)Today at 5:03 p.m. ESTToday at 5:03 p.m. ESTThe Nov. 14 Outlook essay “As one of the first White kids in a Black school, I learned not to fear history,” by Woody Holton, the White son of a former governor of Virginia, should be mandatory reading by all students, parents, teachers, school board members and politicians in the Old Dominion and elsewhere.Opinions to start the day, in your inbox. Sign up.ArrowRightMarilyn Silvey, AshburnComment CommentsGiftOutlineGift ArticleLoading...