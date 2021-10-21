To defeat Trumpism, Mr. Biden should rescue the American Dream for the middle class in demonstrable terms — and very soon. He can’t do it without Congress.
Democrats need to pass the Biden agenda. They should make clear to the public just what we should all be rooting for. Then we all need to pray very hard that might be enough to impress Sens. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.).
Democrats should call it the “Build Back Better Middle-Class Rescue Plan.” Repeat, mantra-like, in every public forum, its popular features: lower child-care costs for working families, lower college costs, lower prescription drug costs, lower health-care costs, lower housing costs, preservation of the middle-class American Dream and protection for our planet — all of it a serious effort to transform our economic policies to serve working Americans without violating the Biden Commandment: Thou shall not increase taxes for folks earning less than $400,000 a year.
Build back better, save the middle class. Even the ambiguously moderate duo won’t be able to stand against that narrative. Country saved.
Tim Kennedy, Broomall, Pa.
Stop beating up on Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) regarding his concern for his state and his country, balanced against the cost of staving off the dangerous heating of our country and the world. What we are facing is much bigger than one or two Democratic senators. There is no sane reason virtually every other senator and representative in Congress isn’t on the side of humanity. The cost, $3.5 trillion, is a drop in the bucket compared with what it will cost in lives and way of life for many millions of Americans who will be unable to farm, much less spend time outdoors — or live in a number of states once the temperatures in places such as Alabama, Mississippi, Arizona, Nebraska, etc., force mass migration northward to states such as Michigan and Minnesota and on into Canada.
The rich will have options not available to ordinary Americans, such as drinking water and a place to live. Forget about rising sea levels for a moment; think about trying to breathe in furnace-like air on a daily basis, much less work in it. Wait until millions of abandoned houses and businesses are part of worthless ghost towns — and enjoy the biggest swindle the world has ever seen.
Dennis Curley, Arlington