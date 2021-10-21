Stop beating up on Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) regarding his concern for his state and his country, balanced against the cost of staving off the dangerous heating of our country and the world. What we are facing is much bigger than one or two Democratic senators. There is no sane reason virtually every other senator and representative in Congress isn’t on the side of humanity. The cost, $3.5 trillion, is a drop in the bucket compared with what it will cost in lives and way of life for many millions of Americans who will be unable to farm, much less spend time outdoors — or live in a number of states once the temperatures in places such as Alabama, Mississippi, Arizona, Nebraska, etc., force mass migration northward to states such as Michigan and Minnesota and on into Canada.