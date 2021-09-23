There’s that word again. Once upon a time, “research” meant a careful review of multiple sources and evaluation of credible opinion. Today, it might mean nothing more than rummaging the results of a Google search, where you can find anything and everything. It’s a simple matter to find confirmation for any wacky opinion or fact-free assertion — such as that the coronavirus vaccine causes genital mutilation and sterility. Yet such views are routinely ventured with confidence, knowing that other people with no more credibility than oneself feel the same way.
So, the next time you hear someone citing personal “research” to support a dubious proposition, ask further. Not all research is created equal.
Jesse Stiller, North Bethesda