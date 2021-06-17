This is a misguided attitude that politicians and much of the public have adopted as well. For all its benefits and insights, science is not a god; it is not some kind of divine oracle offering holy guidance and metaphysical truth. It is a tool created by humans to help them understand themselves and their world on a rational, impartial basis. In this, science has been highly successful. Nevertheless, it cannot make judgments; it cannot provide moral evaluations or define any “proper” set of actions.
As President John F. Kennedy said regarding the United States’ pursuit of the moon: “Space science, like nuclear science and all technology, has no conscience of its own. Whether it will become a force for good or ill depends on man.” Humans should not “genuflect” to science; they should use it to inform their decisions and then accept responsibility themselves for choices they make.
To put it simply, science warrants respect, not worship.
Patrick Louis Knudsen,
Fredericksburg, Va.