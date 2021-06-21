The June 12 Metro article “Late priest sanctioned after abuse allegations” reported that J. Donald Freeze, a provost at Georgetown University, was accused of misconduct that included nonconsensual kissing and touching. 

School systems such as the one that I attended continuously emphasize the importance of student relationships with their teachers. However, misconduct by professors such as what Freeze is accused of is inhibiting to all students. Predatory actions such as these harm our ability to forge strong relationships with teachers. It is baffling that schools have not been able to create successful prevention measures.

I commend Georgetown University’s decision to work with the USA East Province of the Society of Jesus to emphasize and address the allegations. I applaud the university’s decision to not undermine the seriousness of misconduct as it confirms students have the power to create awareness about sexual predators. By emphasizing the importance of each allegation, Georgetown University has set an admirable example as to how schools should effectively respond to the plague of sexual misconduct. All educational institutions should follow suit.

 Keerthi Uppalapati, Ashburn