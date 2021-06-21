I commend Georgetown University’s decision to work with the USA East Province of the Society of Jesus to emphasize and address the allegations. I applaud the university’s decision to not undermine the seriousness of misconduct as it confirms students have the power to create awareness about sexual predators. By emphasizing the importance of each allegation, Georgetown University has set an admirable example as to how schools should effectively respond to the plague of sexual misconduct. All educational institutions should follow suit.
Keerthi Uppalapati, Ashburn