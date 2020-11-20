S. Michael Scadron, Silver Spring

Regarding the Nov. 19 editorial “Mr. Trump’s attempted coup”:

Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.) reportedly urged the secretary of state in Georgia to find a way to throw out legally cast ballots. This is a dangerous attack on our democracy. We have to stop accepting these brazen attacks on our system and on democratic norms. To do so is to normalize behavior that will ultimately destroy what’s left of our democracy.

I am grateful that President-elect Joe Biden won this election and am confident he will take office on Jan. 20, but I firmly believe there needs to be accountability for individuals in both the House and the Senate who have worked tirelessly to undermine both this free and fair election and our democracy.

Sue Ann Gleason, Vienna

The ongoing criticism of election officials by President Trump, his campaign and many Republican officeholders is very distressing. On one level, it is a clear attack on the democratic system in our nation. On another, it’s simply a tantrum by the loser of the election. It is sad that the hard-working members of election boards all over the country are the objects of this uncalled-for rage.

I serve on the Ocean City, Md., Board of Supervisors of Elections. We conduct the municipal elections in our town. We have a relatively small voting population selecting the mayor and town council members every two years. We count, recount and recount again to make sure we report accurate results. This is done with absolutely no bias even though all seven of us have our opinions on the candidates.

I suspect the same can be said for all those counting votes in our nation. I’m sorry to see a sore loser making these fine individuals appear to be dishonest.

Paul Gasior, Ocean City, Md.

The Nov. 18 news article “Deadlock, anger and then compromise in Mich. county” noted that President Trump’s “false claims about widespread fraud have reverberated with his supporters.” Uniform election laws would help protect our system against such claims in the future. Though experts agree that our elections are secure, the mere possibility of fraud undermines faith in the system. Some states have better systems than others. Antiquated laws for absentee ballots do not reflect best practices. Federal law should provide clear procedures for collecting ballots, authenticating signatures and timely processing of votes. We need a consistent set of election rules.

Congress should offer grants to states to modernize their voting systems with uniform standards, particularly for mail ballots. With better, uniform standards, our elections will be less vulnerable to allegations of fraud by losing candidates.