It’s plausible to assume that continued miseducation over generations could create a sense of false comfort for Black Americans. Without proper access to history, minorities might begin to forget the oppression they have faced and the injustices they are currently dealing with. Lacking this vital historical education only serves to continue the long-standing issue of misinformation in modern generations.
The problems are only the start of the issues that could begin to plague the American education system.
Riley Kilcarr, Springfield