The editorial was correct that trilateral arms control with Russia, China and the United States should be pursued. But weakening our own defenses while leaving an expansive Chinese military unconstrained is not a recipe for peace. President-elect Joe Biden would be wise to trust the good counsel of his senior military leaders and ignore the altruistic but perilous suggestions of Washington’s foreign policy elite.
John Noonan, Fairfax Station
The writer is a former U.S. Air Force nuclear launch officer.
I was encouraged to see the editorial agreeing with the Union of Concerned Scientists and a significant number of retired high-level U.S. military officers that the United States would be better protected if it took its nuclear missiles off hair-trigger alert. However, I disagree that improving our nuclear-alert posture must be negotiated with Russia.
Having U.S. weapons on high alert significantly increases the risk of an accidental launch, with potentially catastrophic outcomes, and is a bigger danger than a surprise attack by an adversary. The incoming Biden administration can reduce that risk and make the country safer by taking U.S. land-based missiles off launch-ready alert, regardless of what Russia does. U.S. deterrence against a Russian nuclear attack is strong whether U.S. missiles are on alert because the Pentagon has more than enough warheads on invulnerable submarines capable of responding.
Though it would be preferable for both countries to take their missiles off alert, we are more secure even if the United States acts on its own. Such a decision would also help encourage Russia to follow suit, further benefiting U.S. security.
Stephen Young, Arlington
The writer is senior Washington
representative for the Union
of Concerned Scientists.