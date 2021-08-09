We have allowed the office of the president to use unchecked military force as the main tool of foreign policy for too long. This power should be entrusted to the equal legislative branch, our elected representatives, after a strenuous debate, not as a knee-jerk reaction to every perceived threat. A revision of the War Powers Resolution would help with this too, but what we really need is a reallocation of resources to fund diplomacy and the social issues that will rebuild our democracy. That is what I want my taxes to be spent on, not more fighter jets and weapons that don’t make us any safer. Let’s get our priorities straight.
Cathy Tunis, Reston