It is easy for Mr. Bai to order teachers to “start acting” like leaders while not acknowledging the realities they face and the implications a return to the classroom would mean. Yes, we need teachers, students, administrators and all the others who make schools effective back in the buildings. And we now have federal leadership that is putting a plan in place to make all of this happen. The plan is overdue, but attempting to shame and blame teachers for the delay in returning is unfair and shortsighted.
Chuck Cascio, Reston