Regarding Matt Bai’s Jan. 27 Wednesday Opinion column, “Teachers, you are essential workers. Start acting like it.”:

Public school buildings have antiquated HVAC systems, classrooms that are ill-suited to safe distancing and corridors filled with energetic, eager-to-socialize youths. As a former teacher of 27 years, and one who was a proponent of merit pay, stronger evaluations and other positions often considered “anti-union,” I strongly favor the position of unions that teachers should not return to the classroom until substantial numbers of vaccinations have been administered. Most teachers want to return to in-person instruction, and most are working with incredible patience and creativity while distance learning is in place. But until the vaccine distribution failure is resolved, schools may be little more than daily superspreader events where the brutal coronavirus can be shared among asymptomatic youths and adults who could then bring it to their homes and communities. 

It is easy for Mr. Bai to order teachers to “start acting” like leaders while not acknowledging the realities they face and the implications a return to the classroom would mean. Yes, we need teachers, students, administrators and all the others who make schools effective back in the buildings. And we now have federal leadership that is putting a plan in place to make all of this happen. The plan is overdue, but attempting to shame and blame teachers for the delay in returning is unfair and shortsighted.

Chuck Cascio, Reston