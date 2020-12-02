Steven Forester, Miami Beach
The writer is immigration policy coordinator for the Institute for Justice & Democracy in Haiti.
The Nov. 28 editorial on a needed overhaul to the U.S. immigration system was a compelling case for immigration policy reform, citing the harmful policies of the Trump White House as it argued for a higher refugee cap and expansive work permit grants. However, the piece concluded by calling for a return to a welcoming immigration policy, without examining the destructive policies of previous administrations.
It’s imperative to understand Trump-era immigration policy as inhumane and simultaneously to note that a return to pre-Trump immigration policies is insufficient. The Obama administration oversaw hundreds of thousands of needless deportations and countless cases of illegal detentions. The George W. Bush administration, grappling with a post-9/11 America, adopted controversial racially charged approaches. We should aim not to go back but to go forward.
Americans, as a collective, must extend our advocacy for immigrants beyond superficial support. We should demand that the Biden White House craft policies that not only mitigate the harm of the Trump administration but also tangibly ameliorate the situation of immigrants and asylum seekers in a way that no administration has yet done.
Anmol Goraya, Nashua, N.H.