By law, refugees have clear and fee-less pathways to reunite with family. Parolees, however, have only one option: to pay a $575 fee per relative and pray that U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services exercises favorable discretion to reunite the family. Fee waivers are available, but that adds further work, delay and uncertainty. USCIS cannot overlook its complete dependency on fees. Through hidden surcharges, fee-paying non-refugee immigration applicants — not taxpayers — cover all costs of refugee adjudications and fee waivers.
The Post is correct that Congress must act so parolees are not more disadvantaged than refugees. But this should include family reunion without unaffordable fees.
The Post recites past uses of parole. All pre-date the Refugee Act of 1980, passed with near unanimity to establish a refugee admissions program so Congress would no longer have to keep cleaning up messes from such ad hoc uses of parole. The refugee program, however, has become so mired in red tape, and was so eviscerated under President Donald Trump, that President Biden could not use it to respond to this crisis. It must be built back better.
Mark Hetfield, Washington
The writer is president and chief
executive of HIAS, the American Jewish community’s refugee resettlement agency.