Though Mr. Biden’s task force must immediately begin the urgent work of reunifying families, the administration must also commit to long-term support for these traumatized families so they may truly heal. Trauma is passed down through generations, as today’s Jews can attest. It is why we call the children and grandchildren of Holocaust survivors “second-” and “third-generation survivors.”
As the country responsible for the pain inflicted on these separated families, the United States must provide them with mental health services, asylum with a pathway to citizenship and financial reparations. Anything less would be unjust.
Ann Toback, New York
The writer is chief executive of the Workers Circle.