As I read the Feb. 3 news article “Biden acts to reunite families split at border,” outlining the charge to President Biden’s family reunification task force, it brought to mind the stories of our Jewish community’s experience with forced separations during the Holocaust. 

When then-President Donald Trump adopted a “zero tolerance” policy in 2018, the trauma of family separation was already well-documented and understood. One could only assume, as has been said before, that the cruelty of this policy was the point.

Though Mr. Biden’s task force must immediately begin the urgent work of reunifying families, the administration must also commit to long-term support for these traumatized families so they may truly heal. Trauma is passed down through generations, as today’s Jews can attest. It is why we call the children and grandchildren of Holocaust survivors “second-” and “third-generation survivors.” 

As the country responsible for the pain inflicted on these separated families, the United States must provide them with mental health services, asylum with a pathway to citizenship and financial reparations. Anything less would be unjust.

Ann Toback, New York

The writer is chief executive of the Workers Circle.