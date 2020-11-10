The Nov. 4 Style article “Reeling from ‘revenge porn’ ” struck a chord with me, both as a mental health professional and as a father. In my work as a forensic mental health examiner for the courts, I frequently meet with defendants convicted of sex offenses as part of the presentence investigation process. It is quite unfortunate, although not unpredictable, that many of these defendants are juveniles who are referred for sexual offenses such as those described in this article. More often than not, the individuals whom I have encountered had engaged in sexual activity in which both parties provided assent, if not legal consent, to sexual relations (The age of consent varies from state to state; in Ohio, the age of consent is 16). However, this does not provide carte blanche by either party to record their sexual encounter or share it with others.