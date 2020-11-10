The Nov. 4 Style article “Reeling from ‘revenge porn’ ” struck a chord with me, both as a mental health professional and as a father. In my work as a forensic mental health examiner for the courts, I frequently meet with defendants convicted of sex offenses as part of the presentence investigation process. It is quite unfortunate, although not unpredictable, that many of these defendants are juveniles who are referred for sexual offenses such as those described in this article. More often than not, the individuals whom I have encountered had engaged in sexual activity in which both parties provided assent, if not legal consent, to sexual relations (The age of consent varies from state to state; in Ohio, the age of consent is 16). However, this does not provide carte blanche by either party to record their sexual encounter or share it with others.   

In reading the article, the foundation of my core beliefs about juvenile sex offenders has been reinforced by the attitude and timbre of the remarks made by the male juvenile’s father in the article. Sex offenders will continue to escape punishment and not receive the treatment that they need as long as they are not held accountable. Society is culpable and needs to stop the normalization of their behaviors (such as, “boys will be boys”), tacitly or implicitly accepting sexual conquests as part of growing up, and in turn promoting or allowing them to take a victim stance.

Michael L. Stranathan,

New Franklin, Ohio