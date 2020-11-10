In reading the article, the foundation of my core beliefs about juvenile sex offenders has been reinforced by the attitude and timbre of the remarks made by the male juvenile’s father in the article. Sex offenders will continue to escape punishment and not receive the treatment that they need as long as they are not held accountable. Society is culpable and needs to stop the normalization of their behaviors (such as, “boys will be boys”), tacitly or implicitly accepting sexual conquests as part of growing up, and in turn promoting or allowing them to take a victim stance.
Michael L. Stranathan,
New Franklin, Ohio