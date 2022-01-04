Cole Porter, “Rhapsody in Blue,” and the sights and sounds that still resonate and nourish are some of Ms. Rampell’s joys. And mine. I pulled out an old Johnny Mathis album from the closet, one I had not listened to in many years. My wife and I were overcome with a burst of joy and enchantment — the beautiful voice, the tune, the lyrics, the colors. Watching an old movie in which an elderly, widowed protagonist meets a similar widow and courts her in warm, endearing conversations, I could not believe that I was crying with happiness.