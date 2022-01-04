In these difficult times, we need discipline to sustain our routines amid insanity and the imagination to come up with new ways to enjoy the simple things in life. Catherine Rampell nailed it in her Dec. 31 op-ed, “Pandemic tears of joy”: Revisit the simple enjoyments as you would revisit friends you haven’t seen in a while. 

Cole Porter, “Rhapsody in Blue,” and the sights and sounds that still resonate and nourish are some of Ms. Rampell’s joys. And mine. I pulled out an old Johnny Mathis album from the closet, one I had not listened to in many years. My wife and I were overcome with a burst of joy and enchantment — the beautiful voice, the tune, the lyrics, the colors. Watching an old movie in which an elderly, widowed protagonist meets a similar widow and courts her in warm, endearing conversations, I could not believe that I was crying with happiness. 

When had I last been this happy? Thank you, Ms. Rampell.

Nick De CerchioLewes, Del.