The Oct. 16 news article “As Peace Corps turns 60 during pandemic, volunteers face a murky future” rightly focused on the agency’s uncertain future as it reaches its 60th anniversary. It’s also worth noting the Peace Corps’ remarkable but often unacknowledged accomplishment: the enrichment of American society.

The nearly quarter-million volunteers who have served overseas have indeed made great contributions to the communities in which they worked, and they have given those communities a chance to see some of the best the United States has to offer: individuals with a caring and generous spirit. But they have also brought back to this country knowledge of the people, culture, customs and language of their host countries — a cross-cultural awareness and understanding that helps to balance some of the mindless xenophobia we are experiencing today.

Bill Wanlund, Falls Church