The nearly quarter-million volunteers who have served overseas have indeed made great contributions to the communities in which they worked, and they have given those communities a chance to see some of the best the United States has to offer: individuals with a caring and generous spirit. But they have also brought back to this country knowledge of the people, culture, customs and language of their host countries — a cross-cultural awareness and understanding that helps to balance some of the mindless xenophobia we are experiencing today.