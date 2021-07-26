Indeed, the stakes are incredibly high — precisely why we must give serious consideration to the potential drawbacks of novel, expensive proposals.
Payments to vaccine stragglers tacitly reward hesitancy, running directly against the intended goal of vaccination promotion. Worse, they set a dangerous precedent. If booster shots will be needed for the coronavirus, payments for vaccines may encourage folks to delay vaccination in expectation of future payment if they “hold out” long enough.
There’s also no guarantee that payments will work; indeed, they may backfire. They may erode confidence in vaccines if taken as signals of risk. They could also crowd out intrinsic motivation if would-be patriotic vaccinators become less motivated when cash muddles the altruism of their gesture.
These and other concerns are serious and merit thoughtful consideration — far more than the brusque “So what?” they received.
Daniel Arias and John Iselin,
Washington