However, Rhode Island is fighting back with a new set of tools. On July 7, Rhode Island became the first state to authorize the establishment of harm reduction centers to prevent overdose deaths while expanding access to treatment through those centers. Also known as safe injection sites, these community facilities enable supervised consumption of controlled substances while providing health screenings, disease prevention and recovery assistance. In addition, Rhode Island has pioneered in medication-assisted treatment for the formerly incarcerated and in decriminalizing possession of controlled substances, including buprenorphine. These measures save lives and are worthy of replication elsewhere.