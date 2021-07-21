Rhode Island participated in the alarming national trend reported in the July 15 front-page article “Overdose deaths surged in 2020.” Not only did the Ocean State set a grim record in overdose deaths in 2020, but this year could be even worse.

However, Rhode Island is fighting back with a new set of tools. On July 7, Rhode Island became the first state to authorize the establishment of harm reduction centers to prevent overdose deaths while expanding access to treatment through those centers. Also known as safe injection sites, these community facilities enable supervised consumption of controlled substances while providing health screenings, disease prevention and recovery assistance. In addition, Rhode Island has pioneered in medication-assisted treatment for the formerly incarcerated and in decriminalizing possession of controlled substances, including buprenorphine. These measures save lives and are worthy of replication elsewhere.

Newell Warde, Providence, R.I.

The writer is executive director of the Rhode Island Medical Society.