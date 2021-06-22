Bipartisan antitrust legislation recently introduced in the House might be improved [“Bringing substance to the antitrust theater,” editorial, June 19]. But, in regulating Big Tech, the sponsors should not let the perfect be the enemy of the good.

They would do well to heed the insight of William Jennings Bryan more than a century ago: “When I lived upon a farm . . . we used to protect property from the hogs by putting rings in [their] noses. . . . The thought came to me that one of the great purposes of government was to put rings in the noses of hogs.”

Jack Riggs, Washington