Regarding the April 23 editorial “Cut off the money”:

As someone who has worked for decades with Myanmar activists, I applaud The Post for consistently giving Myanmar the attention it deserves and for highlighting the brave people’s nonviolent resistance to the coup d’etat. Targeted government sanctions, as the editorial called for, and consumer boycotts are nonviolent tactics that can have real impacts in our interconnected world. The Myanmar people have also deployed nonviolent tactics in diverse and creative forms, such as the hanging of women’s sarongs over streets and exfiltrating databases hiding corporate ownership.

Governmental policymakers and global civil society need to double down on nonviolent ways of confronting problems. Vast resources on nonviolence techniques can be found at the International Center on Nonviolent Conflict, the Global Nonviolent Action Database and Nonviolence International’s Nonviolent Tactics Database, which has now documented more than 350 tactics

Recently I have been in conversation with young Myanmar leaders, who have told me, “They messed with the wrong generation!” I agree. And that needs to apply to all as we confront problems of authoritarianism, climate chaos, nuclear weapons, unjust economics and violations of human rights. Legislation, treaties and the courts have their place, but without dynamic people action, our future is in some peril.

Michael Beer, Arlington

The writer is director of Nonviolence International.