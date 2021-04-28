Governmental policymakers and global civil society need to double down on nonviolent ways of confronting problems. Vast resources on nonviolence techniques can be found at the International Center on Nonviolent Conflict, the Global Nonviolent Action Database and Nonviolence International’s Nonviolent Tactics Database, which has now documented more than 350 tactics.
Recently I have been in conversation with young Myanmar leaders, who have told me, “They messed with the wrong generation!” I agree. And that needs to apply to all as we confront problems of authoritarianism, climate chaos, nuclear weapons, unjust economics and violations of human rights. Legislation, treaties and the courts have their place, but without dynamic people action, our future is in some peril.
Michael Beer, Arlington
The writer is director of Nonviolence International.