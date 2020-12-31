Whether Dahl created anti-Semitic stereotypes in his stories, as F. Scott Fitzgerald did in his literature, is not the point. It appears he has not done so. Mr. Oppenheimer went as far to use the bizarre term “benign” to describe Dahl’s form of anti-Semitism. But when a public figure, who ostensibly has had impact upon a wide range of readers — adults and children — makes hateful comments about a selected minority, it is never too late to publicly apologize.
Dahl’s family did the right thing.
Jared Blum, Washington