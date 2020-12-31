Perhaps Mark Oppenheimer, in his Dec. 27 Outlook essay, “Roald Dahl’s family has nothing to apologize for,” was deliberately seeking a rebuttal. Or perhaps he really feels that even though Dahl’s statements may have been “vicious” expressions of bigotry, they nevertheless had “no obvious effect.”

As we know all too well, words, whether from a renowned children’s author or by a political leader, have consequences. The data for 2019 confirms that we are in a time of vitriolic anti-Semitism, as revealed in the Anti-Defamation League’s audit of assault, vandalism and harassment, which reported the highest recorded since the ADL began this audit in 1979.

Whether Dahl created anti-Semitic stereotypes in his stories, as F. Scott Fitzgerald did in his literature, is not the point. It appears he has not done so. Mr. Oppenheimer went as far to use the bizarre term “benign” to describe Dahl’s form of anti-Semitism. But when a public figure, who ostensibly has had impact upon a wide range of readers — adults and children — makes hateful comments about a selected minority, it is never too late to publicly apologize.

Dahl’s family did the right thing.

Jared Blum, Washington