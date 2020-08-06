The crucial question: Are the United States and its NATO allies safer and more secure vis-a-vis Russia than they were three years ago? The answer is a resounding no. U.S. standing in Europe is at its lowest point in half a century. Many allies worry that if attacked by Russia, Mr. Trump would not honor Article 5 of the NATO Treaty, mandating that an attack against one is an attack against all.
Russian interference and meddling in domestic politics have increased, and not only here. Just ask the FBI or read the newly released Report of the House of Commons Intelligence and Security Committee. And we still do not know if Russia paid bounties to the Taliban to hunt Americans in Afghanistan.
If this is defending America, Vladimir Putin must be delighted.
Harlan Ullman, Washington
The writer is senior adviser at the Atlantic Council and served on the Advisory Board for NATO’s
Supreme Allied Commander in Europe.
Robert C. O’Brien, President Trump’s fourth national security adviser in less than four years, made some interesting points. But what he ignored, and what we would really like to know, are the following: 1) Why won’t Mr. Trump release his tax returns and his company’s financial statements? 2) How many millions — or billions — of dollars does he owe Russia (by way of Deutsche Bank or otherwise)? 3) Why has seemingly every conversation he has had alone with Russian President Vladimir Putin been held in the strictest, closest, top-secret confidence?
In the words of World War II Adm. Chester Nimitz, “The world wonders.”
William Peter Hettinger III, Rockville