The July 2 front-page article “Hunt for Biden tapes suggests new foreign effort” reported false allegations that Ukrainian Oleksandr Onyshchenko provided our committee with information. Our Democratic colleagues asked whether it was true. We quickly and unequivocally denied it. On July 23, Politico reported that Ukrainian Andrii Derkach provided our committee with information. We immediately and unequivocally denied that. My team shared these denials with many reporters, but these baseless allegations continue to be repeated.
Mr. Blumenthal wrote, “Johnson’s actions are of such concern to the CIA, according to news reports, that the agency has refused to brief him.” This is false. We’ve been briefed repeatedly on Russian interference, but Democrats didn’t want to believe what they heard. Sen. Gary Peters (D-Mich.) asked me to arrange yet another intelligence briefing, which I requested from the FBI and CIA. The FBI and CIA responded that they had provided all relevant information. Democrats have not pursued the matter.
Democrats, with the help of the media, again are creating a false narrative. Very pathetic.
Ron Johnson, Washington
The writer, a Republican, represents Wisconsin in the U.S. Senate, where he is chairman of the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee.