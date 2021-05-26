On days when the anthem isn’t played, how about kicking things off with other patriotic tunes such as “This Land Is Your Land,” “God Bless America” or Neil Diamond’s “America”? And an occasional “We Shall Overcome” might be good for all of us.
Edward Epstein, Chevy Chase
“Divided we stand on anthem at sporting events” articulated an example of the racial divide in the United States. But based on the survey results cited, it also showed that many White Americans are ahistoric, apparently blinded by White racism and unable to empathize regarding racial matters. For example, the historical record clearly indicates that Francis Scott Key enslaved people and was racist. In addition, in 1814, the vast majority of Black people were enslaved and America was not “the land of the free.”
Yet, for many White Americans, these facts make no difference with respect to how they view the anthem — and how they feel Black people should view it. Many White Americans feel that the anthem represents pride, should be played at sporting event and should not be criticized or protested by Black people.
It’s sad and troubling that “The Star-Spangled Banner” makes four-fifths of White Americans feel positive. Therefore, one true indicator of real racial progress in the United States will be when White Americans reckon with the anthem’s ugly history and demand a new one.
Michael O. Francis, Washington