When the number of members of the House was capped at 435, the consequence was to further overrepresent the rural states, thus taking the nation deeper into a minority rule, and as Mr. Masket wrote, a situation that is “unsustainable.”
The easiest solution to the minority-rule dilemma is for the next Congress to exercise its right to increase the size of the House significantly so as to make the House, and thus the electoral college, more proportionally representative of the nation, as James Madison intended.
Don Reppy, Rehoboth Beach, Del.