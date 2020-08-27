Many therapies look good in observational studies, but there are often important differences between those who receive treatment and those who don’t. When patients and physicians know what therapy a patient is getting, expectations can affect results and evaluations can be skewed. Randomized controlled trials are not a foot-dragging exercise to prevent the public from accessing miracle therapies. Randomization reduces the influence of hope, expectation and bias in evaluating differences between groups, so the results are more likely to be due to the therapy than other factors. Sure, a new therapy may be highly effective and game-changing. It also could make patients sicker and kill them faster. The FDA should get a spine and go back to evaluating therapies based on science, not politics.
Adriane Fugh-Berman, Washington
The writer, a physician, directs PharmedOut, a Georgetown University Medical Center project that fosters rational prescribing.
Convalescent plasma treatment is not a new breakthrough therapy. In fact, it was the first successful therapy when the germ theory of infectious diseases was introduced in the late 19th century. Scientists might have praised the work in Robert Koch’s laboratories, and the public might have cheered Louis Pasteur’s preventive vaccinations against rabies and anthrax, but these were not therapies for sick people.
It was not until the 1890s, when Emil von Behring and Kitasato Shibasaburo developed antitoxins — convalescent plasma — to treat diphtheria and tetanus that the public embraced the germ theory. Diphtheria antitoxin was especially persuasive that the germ theory was true. Watching a dying child recover after an injection of antitoxin is powerful evidence. In 1901, von Behring won the first Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for his work developing diphtheria antitoxin. Efforts were made to use convalescent plasma to treat those suffering from influenza in the 1918 pandemic. There are many other examples, including the recent Ebola epidemic, when plasma from recovered patients was used to treat sick people.
Victoria Harden, Silver Spring
The writer is founding director emerita of the Office of NIH History and Stetten Museum at the National Institutes of Health.