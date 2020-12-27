It seems clear that it would be safer for entities not to be dependent on a single producer’s software. That wouldn’t be any guarantee against intrusion, but the magnitude of the disaster would be reduced. If entities use different software systems for security or other functions, the reward for attacking any one system would be reduced and the overall task would be more difficult. Of course, there are advantages to having computer users not having to deal with multiple systems, but these advantages may not offset the greater vulnerability to attack.
Elliot Wicks, Reston