Regarding the Dec. 18 front-page article “New tactics utilized in hack”:

The apparent Russian hack of thousands of computer systems, including those of major government agencies and major corporations, represents a serious threat to our nation’s security. It seems obvious now that it was foolish to have so many entities dependent on software produced by one company, SolarWinds. Once some skillful intruder is able to get entry into this software, as the Russians apparently did by piggybacking on updates to the software, everyone who uses the software is vulnerable to the attack.

It seems clear that it would be safer for entities not to be dependent on a single producer’s software. That wouldn’t be any guarantee against intrusion, but the magnitude of the disaster would be reduced. If entities use different software systems for security or other functions, the reward for attacking any one system would be reduced and the overall task would be more difficult. Of course, there are advantages to having computer users not having to deal with multiple systems, but these advantages may not offset the greater vulnerability to attack.

Elliot Wicks, Reston