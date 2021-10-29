There are three cases of negligence in the handling of the prop guns. First, the armorer should not have left the guns unattended. Second, the assistant director should have checked the gun to see if it was loaded or not before stating that it was not loaded and giving it to actor Alec Baldwin. Third, Mr. Baldwin should have checked the gun to see that it was not loaded.
Common safety practice regarding guns assumes that every gun is loaded, even a new one out of the box. Also, never point a weapon at or in the direction of anyone you do not intend to shoot. Finally, though it is not always taught, keep your finger off the trigger until you can fire safely.
In this case, it appears that none of these practices was followed.
Barrett Swink, Gainesville
The assistant director on the New Mexico set of Alec Baldwin’s movie said that he and the armorer check the hatch and drum of each revolver [“Authorities say ‘lead projectile’ hit director,” news, Oct. 28].
What kind of morons do they have in charge of firearms in Hollywood? There is no “hatch” or “drum” on a Colt Peacemaker or any other single-action revolver. Any self-respecting director or armorer should know that the so-called “hatch” is the loading gate, and the so-called “drum” is the cylinder. No wonder they’re passing around loaded firearms like they are candy!
Mike Barrett, Ashburn