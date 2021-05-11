Regarding the May 9 editorial “A teachable moment”:

As a community, we are learning from the incident in which a White first-year student at Rutgers Law School used the n-word while quoting a legal opinion. We recognize the hurt that the involved students experienced following this incident, and we know that none of the parties acted with any ill intent. This situation raised critical issues about law school pedagogy and provided us with a welcome opportunity to talk as a community of faculty, students, staff and administration committed to anti-racism about productive ways to teach about race in our classrooms.

We are not contemplating policies, rules or speech bans. We have made clear to the Rutgers Law community, including our faculty, that we will not be stifling academic freedom, ignoring the First Amendment or banning words, and we are not seeking to alter existing university policies that protect academic freedom and free speech in the classroom.

None of the parties involved has faced discipline from the law school precisely because we embrace the academic freedom that allows faculty to make individual decisions about the use of inflammatory language in their classrooms. Instead, we are discussing how best to create classroom environments in which all our students feel seen, heard, valued and respected. We are confident that our faculty share that common goal as we work together to train the next generation of leaders for our state and our country.

David Lopez, Newark
and Kimberly Mutcherson, Camden

The writers are co-deans of Rutgers Law School.