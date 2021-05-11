We are not contemplating policies, rules or speech bans. We have made clear to the Rutgers Law community, including our faculty, that we will not be stifling academic freedom, ignoring the First Amendment or banning words, and we are not seeking to alter existing university policies that protect academic freedom and free speech in the classroom.
None of the parties involved has faced discipline from the law school precisely because we embrace the academic freedom that allows faculty to make individual decisions about the use of inflammatory language in their classrooms. Instead, we are discussing how best to create classroom environments in which all our students feel seen, heard, valued and respected. We are confident that our faculty share that common goal as we work together to train the next generation of leaders for our state and our country.
David Lopez, Newark
and Kimberly Mutcherson, Camden
The writers are co-deans of Rutgers Law School.