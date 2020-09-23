Also, if Mr. McConnell and fellow Republicans are so certain of President Trump’s reelection, what’s the rush?

Marla Allard, Washington

Like many American women, I woke up Saturday morning feeling as though the ground was falling out from under me, with no end in sight. Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was my wall against forces that seem intent on wiping away my humanity. Knowing she was there, giving everything she had to push forward for my rights, was solace in an uncertain world. Now that that’s gone, I feel as though the floodgates are open — and it’s only a matter of time before my rights to make decisions about my body, to demand equal treatment under the law at work and at home, will be gone.

AD

AD

I have two daughters and a niece. I’m terrified for their future.

But as a wise woman told me, it was never Justice Ginsburg’s job to be immortal. It was never up to her to carry on this fight. Instead, she leaves us with a blueprint to follow — her life serves as an example of fighting against seemingly impossible odds and never giving up. The odds may seem impossible now, but we can’t give up. And the first step in the fight ahead is casting our vote on Nov. 3. We have power. Let’s use it.

Emilie Karrick Surrusco, Silver Spring

While there is much debate about who gets to choose her replacement, let’s honor the legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg [“A pioneer devoted to equality,” front page, Sept. 19]. She was a voice for the voiceless. She empowered those who are far too often marginalized in our society on the basis of their gender, race, disability or other reasons. She will go down as one of the greatest and most inclusive justices in the history of the Supreme Court.