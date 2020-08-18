R.F. Meissner, Silver Spring

Regarding Robert McCartney’s Aug. 17 Regional Memo column, “Postal woes raise fear of election chaos” [Metro]:

I am preparing to end my career as a government auditor on Sept. 30. Including my military service, I have spent 53 years serving the U.S. government, with four years in the Air Force, 30 years as a civil servant working most prominently (and proudly) for the Defense Department Office of Inspector General, and about 20 years as a contractor for various statutory inspectors general.

Every inspector general office, including that of the Federal Election Commission, has a hotline through which allegations of fraud, waste, abuse and mismanagement can be logged. It can be done anonymously, but hotlines do require accuracy and verifiable information. They will accept allegations from the rich, poor, Republican, Democrat, employed, unemployed, conservative or liberal.

If anyone believes that voting rights in the United States have been compromised, and can document such, he or she owes it to all citizens to report suspected allegations to the FEC!

Francis C. Bonsiero, Clifton

Sometimes it is useful to put numbers in perspective. According to the U.S. Postal Service’s statistics, the Postal Service handled 142.6 billion pieces of mail in 2019.

In a six-day mailing week, the daily volume of mail is more than 450 million pieces.

Assuming 150 million people vote this year (a very large increase over 2016) and that 70 percent of all those voters vote by mail (again an overestimate), further assuming that all of these are mailed within a single six-day period, that means there will be 105 million ballots mailed during that period — an added 17.5 million pieces of mail per day. That means for a one-week period, mail volumes would spike by about 3.7 percent.

USPS routinely handles far larger increases of mail volume in the Christmas holiday season. Holiday-season mail volume lasts for weeks and vastly exceeds anything that could possibly occur as a result of the election.

To claim that mailed ballots will clog the system is utterly insupportable.

The administration is perpetrating election fraud on an unimaginable scale.

Peter Brunner, Columbia

As a volunteer poll worker for the D.C. Board of Elections since 2016, I have worked in the primary as well as the general election. Absentee ballots are not for everybody. Voters with address changes, those who are unregistered and a few other special cases need to come into the polling centers to get updated to vote. So we need a few polling centers open for these voters anyway.

All registered voters with no changes should be encouraged to come to the polling center during early voting or on Election Day and drop the envelopes in the absentee ballot drop box instead of mailing. This is less taxing to the postal system and obviates waiting in line at the polling center. It also eliminates the risks of ballots not being postmarked by the deadline, late deliveries, drop boxes getting lost or being tampered with, or any other perceived or imaginary risks. Most important, absentee ballot drop boxes located inside the polling centers are secure and cannot be hacked by foreign countries.

Yamuna Dasarathy, Washington

I was surprised that the Aug. 16 front-page article “Trump’s USPS ire took root in 2017” made no mention of the main reason the Postal Service is in financial trouble. In 2004 and 2005, Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) introduced the Postal Accountability and Enhancement Act. It became law in 2006, requiring the Postal Service to fund the retirement health benefits of postal workers for 75 years into the future. Before that time the Post Office was making a profit. According to the Institute for Policy Studies in 2019: “If the costs of this retiree health care mandate were removed from the USPS financial statements, the Post Office would have reported operating profits in each of the last six years.”

Many of us, especially those in remote rural areas, and overseas military, rely on the Postal Service for medications, Social Security checks and other essentials. It should be a crime that the Trump administration is doing all it can to destroy the system, especially on the eve of the November election.

Bruce Wright, Reston

It is shocking to read of deliberate sabotage of on-time mail delivery, something that should concern politicians of both parties, not just citizens who rely on the Postal Service for timely delivery of essentials such as prescription medicines.

All of this fall’s office seekers, including Republicans, will be relying on the mail for distribution of campaign literature. No medium has the universal market penetration of our Postal Service, and available at bulk mail rates.

There is a reason that the post office is included in the Constitution, along with all the other bulwarks of our democracy.