Among these were D.C., Maryland and Virginia. One of the most pressing issues in F-graded states is the absence of “Safe Harbor” laws that prevent victims of child trafficking from being charged with prostitution or solicitation.
State laws should be changed and resources should be distributed to reflect the fact that minors involved in sex trafficking are the victims, not the perpetrators. They deserve to be connected with mental/physical health care, safe housing and support services, not sent to juvenile detention or a court system.
Laws must be made with the health and well-being of victims in mind.
Ludy Green, Washington
The writer is a former head of counter-trafficking in persons at the United States Agency for International Development.