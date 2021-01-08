It would be inequitable not to repeal it, as it raised taxes for a relatively small class under a bill that lowered taxes for almost everyone else. To assuage Ms. Rampell’s concern that repealing the SALT cap would be too regressive, its repeal should not apply to those in the highest tax brackets. That the SALT cap undoubtedly was aimed at Democratic states is another reason for its repeal. The tax code should not become a partisan weapon against those who did not vote for the president.
Jeffrey Tureck, Springfield