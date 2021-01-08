Catherine Rampell, in her Jan. 1 op-ed, “A resolution for Democrats: Be true progressives,” argued against repealing the provision of the 2017 tax bill that set a $10,000 limit on deductions for state and local taxes (“SALT cap”). This provision disproportionately affects taxpayers in high-cost, predominantly Democratic areas, including D.C. and its suburbs. Although the very rich probably had to pay additional taxes because of the SALT cap, they got huge tax deductions from other provisions in that bill. Not so for taxpayers such as my wife and me. The SALT cap substantially raised our income taxes.

It would be inequitable not to repeal it, as it raised taxes for a relatively small class under a bill that lowered taxes for almost everyone else. To assuage Ms. Rampell’s concern that repealing the SALT cap would be too regressive, its repeal should not apply to those in the highest tax brackets. That the SALT cap undoubtedly was aimed at Democratic states is another reason for its repeal. The tax code should not become a partisan weapon against those who did not vote for the president. 

Jeffrey TureckSpringfield