Young children often ask if Santa knows the way to their house. Well, I have the answer: No. For Rudolph and his team, it is a rocky road from the North Pole to almost anywhere.

On Nov. 29, I ordered a sweatshirt from Santa by way of a college alumni fan shop. It hasn’t arrived yet because it has spent the past two weeks on a wacky cross-country adventure. Here are all the places my sweatshirt has been since Dec. 1, according to the private carrier: Las Vegas; Henderson, Nev.; Bloomington, Calif.; Chicago; Indianapolis; Martinsburg, W.Va.; Grove City, Ohio; Martinsburg, W.Va., again; and, 24 miles and three days later, Winchester, Va.

I know that millions of Americans are relying on Santa alone for gifts this year because they can’t shop in actual stores. I do understand that the U.S. Postal Service and private delivery services are overwhelmed — although Amazon is doing a bang-up job. [Amazon chief executive Jeff Bezos owns The Post.] My question is: Why, with so many people out of work, couldn’t these carriers add sufficient temporary employees? Did the holidays come as a surprise?

Most of all, however, I am baffled by the circuitous route.

If Santa’s GPS gives him these directions, there will be no Christmas this year, girls and boys.

Daryl Glenney, Berryville, Va.