I know that millions of Americans are relying on Santa alone for gifts this year because they can’t shop in actual stores. I do understand that the U.S. Postal Service and private delivery services are overwhelmed — although Amazon is doing a bang-up job. [Amazon chief executive Jeff Bezos owns The Post.] My question is: Why, with so many people out of work, couldn’t these carriers add sufficient temporary employees? Did the holidays come as a surprise?
Most of all, however, I am baffled by the circuitous route.
If Santa’s GPS gives him these directions, there will be no Christmas this year, girls and boys.
Daryl Glenney, Berryville, Va.