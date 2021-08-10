Its development, whether for residential, commercial or light industrial use, would negatively impact the immediate area, currently a gateway to the nearby Sugarloaf Mountain.
Moreover, the property lies to the west of Interstate 270, and its rezoning to allow uses other than agricultural would breach the long-standing I-270 line separating developed and undeveloped sections of Frederick County. Once breached this way, other properties west of I-270 would be targeted for development that would further harm our treasured Sugarloaf area.
Nicholas J. Carrera, Frederick