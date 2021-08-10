Many in the Washington area who have long enjoyed Maryland’s Sugarloaf Mountain will be concerned about a Frederick County plan under consideration that falls short of adequate protection of this treasured region.

Originally included in the draft preservation plan for the region but later removed from the protected area is a 350-acre property owned by a local developer. It is at Interstate 270 Exit 26 and is zoned “agricultural or conservation.”

Its development, whether for residential, commercial or light industrial use, would negatively impact the immediate area, currently a gateway to the nearby Sugarloaf Mountain.

Moreover, the property lies to the west of Interstate 270, and its rezoning to allow uses other than agricultural would breach the long-standing I-270 line separating developed and undeveloped sections of Frederick County. Once breached this way, other properties west of I-270 would be targeted for development that would further harm our treasured Sugarloaf area.

Nicholas J. Carrera, Frederick