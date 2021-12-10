Though Slalom’s story demonstrates the impressive resilience of North Atlantic right whales, they still need stronger federal protections to rebound from the human-caused threats that have decimated their population. 

Slalom wears battle scars from numerous fishing gear entanglements, but she and her newborn calf face the equally devastating and persistent threat of vessel strikes. These whales swim slowly, usually near the water’s surface, are dark in color and lack a dorsal fin, making them very difficult to spot. Studies have found that vessel speed is a major factor in these collisions. This year, a recreational fishing boat below the size requirements for the federal speed rules struck and killed a calf, which suffered broken ribs and a fractured skull. Vessels of all sizes and types can kill these critically endangered animals. 

An Oceana analysis of vessel speeds in zones designed to protect these whales found most vessels speeding, showing that the 2008 federal Vessel Speed Rule is clearly not working. Regulations are not adequately enforced or keeping up with changing ocean dynamics or the whales’ current geographic range.

Until the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration acts to effectively address threats of fatal fishing gear entanglements and vessel strikes, Slalom, her calf and the future of North Atlantic right whales are in jeopardy. 

Whitney Webber, Washington

The writer is a campaign director
at Oceana.