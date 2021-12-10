An Oceana analysis of vessel speeds in zones designed to protect these whales found most vessels speeding, showing that the 2008 federal Vessel Speed Rule is clearly not working. Regulations are not adequately enforced or keeping up with changing ocean dynamics or the whales’ current geographic range.
Until the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration acts to effectively address threats of fatal fishing gear entanglements and vessel strikes, Slalom, her calf and the future of North Atlantic right whales are in jeopardy.
Whitney Webber, Washington
The writer is a campaign director
at Oceana.