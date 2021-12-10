Slalom wears battle scars from numerous fishing gear entanglements, but she and her newborn calf face the equally devastating and persistent threat of vessel strikes. These whales swim slowly, usually near the water’s surface, are dark in color and lack a dorsal fin, making them very difficult to spot. Studies have found that vessel speed is a major factor in these collisions. This year, a recreational fishing boat below the size requirements for the federal speed rules struck and killed a calf, which suffered broken ribs and a fractured skull. Vessels of all sizes and types can kill these critically endangered animals.