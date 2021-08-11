The Maryland Ornithological Society urges Maryland, Virginia and Delaware to stop the slaughter, as New Jersey did in 2008. The Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission also should act to limit biomedical mortality by enforcing its own fishery management plan that limits mortality to 57,500.
We also urge the U.S. Pharmacopeia to adopt recombinant Factor C as an alternative test for endotoxins. Without such actions, the population of horseshoe crabs will never come close to recovering to levels seen 50 years ago.
John McKitterick, Columbia
The writer is president of the
Maryland Ornithological Society.