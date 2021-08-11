The Aug. 3 Health & Science article “Is medicine a threat to horseshoe crabs?” focused on the threat to these ancient mariners from their capture, bleeding and release for use of their processed blood cells to assure the purity of injectable drugs and implants.

A greater source of mortality affecting horseshoe crab populations are the 832,755 crabs landed and killed for bait coastwide in 2019 alone. The crabs are mostly cut up and used in conch pots and for catching catfish and eels. The mortality count was up 25 percent from 665,278 in 2018. From 2013 to 2019, Maryland, Virginia and Delaware each allowed about 1 million crabs to be taken, depriving the threatened red knot and other shorebirds of the essential nutrients in the excess crab eggs and exacerbating the alarming decline in the red knot population. These eggs are critical to this long-distance migrant’s survival. This spring, there was a precipitous decline to only 6,880 red knots in Delaware Bay, the lowest since record-keeping began in 1982, when they numbered around 95,000.

The Maryland Ornithological Society urges Maryland, Virginia and Delaware to stop the slaughter, as New Jersey did in 2008. The Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission also should act to limit biomedical mortality by enforcing its own fishery management plan that limits mortality to 57,500.

We also urge the U.S. Pharmacopeia to adopt recombinant Factor C as an alternative test for endotoxins. Without such actions, the population of horseshoe crabs will never come close to recovering to levels seen 50 years ago. 

John McKitterick, Columbia

The writer is president of the

Maryland Ornithological Society.