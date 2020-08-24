Mr. Will cited Henry Morgenthau. Yet Morgenthau didn’t seem to accept John Maynard Keynes’s arguments that we needed an even greater stimulus to get the economy going again. Roosevelt’s predecessor as New York governor, Al Smith, called for spending $12 billion a year on the kinds of public works that would pay for themselves once prosperity returned. The peak year for New Deal spending was 1939, when Roosevelt spent $9.4 billion.

AD

AD

Once World War II hit this country, we had to spend in two years what Smith would have had us spend in eight. There was little in this spending that added lasting value to the economy. There was nothing in the wartime spending that revived the economy that a meaningful New Deal on Smith’s scale would not have done. Mr. Will called Keynesian economics a failure because Roosevelt wasn’t Keynesian enough.

Paul O’Brien, Baltimore

George F. Will offered a remarkably shallow assessment of President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s New Deal to suggest that government spending on jobs programs cannot help address high levels of unemployment. In doing so, Mr. Will ignored widely accepted economic analyses concerning the role of fiscal policy in addressing unemployment. Instead, he relied almost entirely on a quotation from Henry Morgenthau, Roosevelt’s treasury secretary, to make the point that the New Deal did not do what it set out to do — namely, substantially reduce unemployment below the level when Roosevelt took office.

AD

AD

Mr. Will did not mention what level unemployment might have reached in the absence of the New Deal. Nor did he note that the New Deal’s biggest one-year stimulus amounted to only 1.5 percent of gross domestic product, though unemployment remained well in excess of 16 percent through most of the Depression. Mr. Will also suggested that if a Biden administration pursued green investments, it would necessarily engage in crony capitalism. This ignored any government support for basic research in alternative energy resources because the fruits of fundamental research and development are seldom enjoyed in full, if at all, by those who undertake it.

Stephen Silberman, Arlington

George F. Will called the New Deal a failure, contradicting our call for a 21st-century New Deal. But he gravely distorted the facts. The New Deal was a great success at its two basic objectives: 1) rolling back poverty and unemployment by creating a permanent federal structure of economic security; and 2) restoring financial markets, to protect Americans’ savings and restore the economy that President Herbert Hoover had let crash.

AD

AD

The New Deal created Social Security, unemployment insurance, a minimum wage and regulation of banks and Wall Street. It cut unemployment by 50 percent through public works jobs programs that former president Ronald Reagan praised in his autobiography for putting people to work and building critical national infrastructure. The only New Deal figure whom Mr. Will admires was the one who brought all this progress to a crashing halt in 1937: conservative Treasury Secretary Henry Morgenthau, who persuaded President Franklin D. Roosevelt to massively cut federal spending.

“All of a sudden, after unemployment had been going steadily down, unemployment shot up, the economy stagnated, the stock market crashed again,” said U.S. Senate historian Donald Ritchie. FDR’s boldness was the success. It was Morgenthau’s austerity that was the failure.

James Roosevelt Jr., Cambridge, Mass.

AD

AD

Henry Scott Wallace, Doylestown, Pa.

The writers are grandsons

of former president Franklin D. Roosevelt

and vice president Henry A. Wallace.

To justify his opposition to a “new New Deal,” George F. Will presented figures showing that the unemployment rate after six years of Franklin D. Roosevelt’s New Deal — 17.2 percent in 1939 — was still higher than that of the deep Depression rate of 16.3 percent in 1931. To Mr. Will, failure to lower the rate is proof of the inefficacy of Roosevelt’s costly job-creation programs.

If those who gained employment under all the programs — and otherwise would have been jobless — are added to the numbers of recorded unemployed, it is possible the unemployment rate in 1939 would have shot up to 25 percent or so, depending on how many jobs were created. The point is that any new New Deal programs that Democrats manage to introduce will significantly help offset job losses in this pandemic-ravaged economy and thus keep the unemployment rate from rising higher than it is today.