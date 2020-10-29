Most important, the country just hit all-time novel coronavirus infection highs this week. Some countries have shut down schools again. The coronavirus infections are hitting us like a tsunami. With colder weather and less outdoor time, flu, cold and the coronavirus are all pouring down on us, and we can’t even distinguish the symptoms, especially among our young children. With Thanksgiving and Christmas coming, family gatherings will surely accelerate the coronavirus’s spread, making the situation worse.
Parents need time to make a fully informed decision. We need to carefully watch infection numbers and trends in our states, counties and neighborhoods. We need to wait to see the holiday effects on infections. We need to wait to see the cold-weather effect and flu/cold prevalence.
This decision to ramp up in-person learning at the most dangerous time of the coronavirus spread is just flat-out wrong. I am stunned by this.
Xu Zeng, Vienna