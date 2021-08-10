Let the bullying begin! Not only will teachers have to deal with the repercussions of pandemic lockdowns and a year-plus of virtual learning, but now they also will have to deal with the learned bad behavior of our government leaders and their own parents in an intensely polarized society. “Mask-wearers are sheeple!” “Non-mask-wearers are stupid!” Our ability to model civil behavior toward one another has degraded to shouting matches at town halls and insults from the highest levels of government. Don’t think for one minute these behaviors won’t express themselves in the hallways, classrooms and recess fields of our schools.