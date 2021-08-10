Martin S. Marcus, Potomac
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) has chosen to escalate his unconscionable defiance of reality and viral behavior at the expense of the lives of his constituents in the guise of “personal choice.” And he has taken it a step further by bullying, threatening and denigrating local governments that want to take more stringent precautions against the coronavirus’s delta variant. Fights and demonstrations are breaking out in Florida, Arkansas and other states over whether schools can take the precaution of mandating masks. And our children are, sadly, listening.
Let the bullying begin! Not only will teachers have to deal with the repercussions of pandemic lockdowns and a year-plus of virtual learning, but now they also will have to deal with the learned bad behavior of our government leaders and their own parents in an intensely polarized society. “Mask-wearers are sheeple!” “Non-mask-wearers are stupid!” Our ability to model civil behavior toward one another has degraded to shouting matches at town halls and insults from the highest levels of government. Don’t think for one minute these behaviors won’t express themselves in the hallways, classrooms and recess fields of our schools.
Are we really having this argument? Because I’ll tell you a secret: The coronavirus doesn’t care. It’s not political; it’s a virus, and it will infect the least protected and those who choose not to protect themselves — and by default those around them will suffer the consequences. That’s a given. But as we fight and bicker and insult and rage against one another, there is another truth: Our children are certainly listening.
Elizabeth Kingery, Kensington
Physicians, including me, go by scientific data to guide our recommendations and alter them as the data changes. Unfortunately, medical science has been politicized. It started with the lack of seriousness taken by former president Donald Trump regarding the pandemic, ignoring his experts’ warnings. People on the right criticized infectious-disease expert Anthony S. Fauci for changing his recommendations about masks, even though the change was based on updated data. Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.), a physician, attacked Dr. Fauci, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and mask mandates. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) got applause when she mentioned Alabama’s low vaccination rate. And now, remarkably, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) and Gov. Greg Abbott (R-Tex.) are forbidding schools to require masks.
So, I ask: Why do these people deny science? Remarkably and unfortunately, it breaks down along party lines. Until Republican leaders speak out, especially against people such as Mr. Paul, Ms. Greene and the governors, the pandemic will continue to rage and result not only in more hospitalizations and death but also the emergence of a new variant resistant to our current vaccines.
Kenneth Olshansky, Glen Allen, Va.
Several days ago, I received an email from the Fairfax County Public Schools reminding me of the required vaccines that students need to return to school. As the parent of two Fairfax County students, one of whom is too young to receive the coronavirus vaccine, I was horrified that it was not on the list.
Pediatric intensive care units are at or near capacity across the southern United States, where the school year has already started. The delta variant is much more contagious than last year’s strain, and kids are being affected at an alarming rate.
There is an obvious solution: Students 12 and older should not return to school without being fully vaccinated. Students 12 and younger should not return to school unless their parents/guardians have been fully vaccinated. This is a public health crisis, and our kids are going to get very sick, very soon, if no vaccine mandate is created. We have two weeks until school begins. Virginia legislators must put politics aside for the sake of our youngest and most vulnerable citizens.
Emily Paterson, McLean
The Food and Drug Administration’s delay in providing an emergency use authorization (EUA) for coronavirus vaccine boosters is risking the lives of those we can least afford to lose in our battle against the current pandemic — specifically, those front-line workers who received the initial vaccine doses six months ago are now in many instances experiencing a rapid decline in protective antibodies to the spike protein. Thus, they are again vulnerable, now even more so given the virulence of the delta variant.
Other nations get this. Possibly the FDA believes allowing booster doses at this time would limit vaccine site access for those not yet vaccinated. I have noticed no lines at those sites, and even if there were, that would not justify withholding readily available lifesaving vaccines to those most deserving, including hospital workers, first responders and teachers.
There is talk that the EUA may be granted next month. The virus is not waiting, and neither should we. Booster doses do not protect instantaneously. This is a time-sensitive concern, and we should respect both the need and the urgency. If not, we will have made an unforced and unfortunate error with many instances of tragic consequences.
Herbert C. Singer, Potomac