Regarding the Oct. 24 Metro article “School board calls for new TJ High ‘talent development’ plan”:

In 1959, Adm. Hyman Rickover, the “father of the nuclear Navy,” published “Education and Freedom,” which deplored the sad state of U.S. technical education when compared with that of other developed nations. He pleaded for the establishment of high schools such as Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology (“TJ”), and if alive today, he would be characteristically enraged at the folly of scrapping TJ’s entrance exam. He knew the hard truth that the U.S. standing on the international stage always depended upon having the best-educated population, especially in science and engineering. Our important foreign competitors don’t hesitate to require rigorous entrance exams at all levels to ensure the ability of their candidates to solve the truly hard problems in the actual course work. 

Engineering always demands, “Then what?” When more of TJ’s freshmen encounter its demanding curriculum and fail, what will be the reaction of their parents? Will the school administrators be forced to liberalize their grading norms, offer less advanced courses or introduce remedial classes? How about even later, as fewer graduates are accepted at our most challenging technical universities? It is worth noting that the diversity distribution at Caltech and MIT is not dissimilar to that at TJ. 

TJ’s existence in the public school system is an American rarity that primarily benefits middle-income families who cannot afford the selective private academies where the truly wealthy parents send their children, as did the parents of the latest woman to win the Nobel Prize in physics.

Too bad.

William Johnson, Leesburg