Engineering always demands, “Then what?” When more of TJ’s freshmen encounter its demanding curriculum and fail, what will be the reaction of their parents? Will the school administrators be forced to liberalize their grading norms, offer less advanced courses or introduce remedial classes? How about even later, as fewer graduates are accepted at our most challenging technical universities? It is worth noting that the diversity distribution at Caltech and MIT is not dissimilar to that at TJ.
TJ’s existence in the public school system is an American rarity that primarily benefits middle-income families who cannot afford the selective private academies where the truly wealthy parents send their children, as did the parents of the latest woman to win the Nobel Prize in physics.
Too bad.
William Johnson, Leesburg