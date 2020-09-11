Ander Christensen has a good point, but did not go far enough. The people of this country have been lied to so much over the past few decades (by politicians and by businesses) that we seem to have become immune. So much so that our president lies constantly and more than 40 percent of our country-folk either believe him or disregard his lies as normal. Commercials for products and services that fill the air and print are full of lies, misinformation and scare tactics — and unfortunately, only “boneless chicken wings” make the news.