While in college and underage, my son got very drunk and was apprehended by the college police. He also resisted arrest and was charged with three misdemeanors. He was offered two AmeriCorps jobs working in school settings with underprivileged kids, but the offers were revoked after routine background checks revealed the misdemeanors. This pattern has continued. I have hired a lawyer and have tried getting the charges expunged but learned Virginia law does not allow it. I also learned many other states expunge misdemeanors.
I really hope the Virginia General Assembly this year changes this.
Richard Murray, Washington