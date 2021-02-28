Veronica Mevorach, Silver Spring
Years ago, when I was beginning my career as an organizer, a colleague shared this tip: “No one ever got milk from a cow by sending her a letter.” United Farm Workers leader César Chávez followed this fundamental communications strategy: First you talk with one person. Then you talk with another person.
Many people now confuse sending an email with effective communication. Frequently the stakes are relatively low. When domestic terrorists plan violence targeting the heart of our republic, the consequences of this confusion haunt us.
That the FBI communicated via email a credible threat of violence against our Capitol painfully demonstrates not only an intelligence failure; it also signals a gob-smacking failure of common sense and ownership of the outcomes of one’s actions.
