As the head of a nonprofit that provides mental health services — starting with safe, stable housing — to those marginalized by poverty and inequity, I sadly have heard this story too many times. His story underscores the reality for too many people who strive be a part of our community. Many of our clients have serious mental illness and other co-occurring disabilities. With housing and supportive services, they can contribute to their communities and live good lives. I know because we have thousands of wonderful examples. That’s why I implore people to look at others with a lens of equity before rushing to judgment. Incarceration cannot be the only answer for people sitting at the intersection of race and disability. We must do better to see the person underneath and invest in human potential.