Mr. Miller testified that responsibility to call up the D.C. National Guard had been delegated to him by then-President Donald Trump well in advance of Jan. 6, but that he resisted D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser’s (D) early calls to deploy those troops for fear they would either be pilloried for trampling First Amendment rights or somehow “co-opted in an effort to overturn the election.”
Is it possible Mr. Miller did this to ensure the troops were not on-site to support the insurrection, if directed by the commander in chief? Government employees sometimes have to protect the government — and others — by taking steps to attempt to prevent the political higher-ups from abusing power.
This article put the events of Jan. 6 in a whole new light.
