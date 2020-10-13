Alison Lepard, Bethesda
John Wilkes Booth and his co-conspirators — Mary Surratt, Lewis Thornton Powell, David Herold, George Atzerodt — originally planned on abducting President Abraham Lincoln as he traveled from the White House to the Old Soldiers’ Home in Bethesda. Lincoln’s route was well-known, and this wasn’t the first attempt on the president’s life. They planned on kidnapping Lincoln and taking him to Richmond. Once Lincoln was there, safe in the Confederacy, Jefferson Davis could negotiate an end to the Civil War. As we all know, history tells us that their plans changed — and Lincoln was later assassinated.
It seems that not much has changed between 1865 and today. The resolution to deep divides can be, in some people’s opinion, best solved through violence and upheaval. Sadly, such people appear to include President Trump and many of his followers, who have encouraged violence at his rallies and emboldened hate groups. The historical similarity between Lincoln’s assassination and the violence apparently planned against Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) is alarming.
I thought we were better as a nation and as a people. Much of my faith has been eroded. This act is just another example of how far we have sunk as a country in our commitment to justice. What would Lincoln think of Mr. Trump’s contempt for government “of the people, by the people and for the people”? Lincoln concluded his Gettysburg Address by proclaiming that our government “shall not perish from the earth.” I am not sure he was right.
Neil T. Glazer, Williamsburg, Va.