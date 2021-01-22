To heal our wounded democracy, it first must be cleansed of deceitful lies and damaging conspiracy theories that have infected the American body politic. Mr. Graham and elected officials who have injected these poisons into our political system are the only ones who can provide such cleansing. Publicly and forcefully renounce as false and unfounded all the lies that have been promoted regarding the election. Affirm unequivocally the legitimacy of the election in every state and of the Biden-Harris administration.
When sources of infection are removed, the wound can be closed, and healing can begin. Do Mr. Graham and the Republican Party have the strength and the stomach to do their essential part? Only if they do will they have any right to call for a reconsideration of the wisdom of a Senate trial “for the sake of national healing.”
Jack A. Luxemburg, North Potomac