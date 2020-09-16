The Sept. 10 editorial “A mockery of justice in Virginia” called felony charges against state Sen. L. Louise Lucas (D-Portsmouth), the first African American and female president pro tempore of the state Senate, absurd. What is absurd is the way Ms. Lucas has handled this entire issue.

Ms. Lucas abused and exceeded her authority by apparently telling both the Portsmouth, Va., city manager and police chief what to do. She does not have this authority. Worse is that, instead of using her real and moral authority to get the group to disperse peacefully and prevent violence, she encouraged a protest that led to an individual being critically injured. This is absurd.

Americans, including lifetime Democrats such as me, are fed up with irresponsible politicians — including our president — using social unrest for political gain, tired of destruction, injury and death in the manifestation that lives matter and tired of our communities roiled by turmoil.

No city epitomizes this more than Portsmouth, where the police chief has been placed on administrative leave, the city manager has resigned, and the city attorney fired — all within the past two weeks.

That Ms. Lucas (and others in similar positions) do not recognize this and provide leadership to improve the situation is also absurd. Their approach may well result in the reelection of the most incompetent and dangerous president in generations. That would be even more absurd.

Michael Canny, Hampton, Va.