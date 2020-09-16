Americans, including lifetime Democrats such as me, are fed up with irresponsible politicians — including our president — using social unrest for political gain, tired of destruction, injury and death in the manifestation that lives matter and tired of our communities roiled by turmoil.
No city epitomizes this more than Portsmouth, where the police chief has been placed on administrative leave, the city manager has resigned, and the city attorney fired — all within the past two weeks.
That Ms. Lucas (and others in similar positions) do not recognize this and provide leadership to improve the situation is also absurd. Their approach may well result in the reelection of the most incompetent and dangerous president in generations. That would be even more absurd.
Michael Canny, Hampton, Va.